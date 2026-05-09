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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 1,572 candidates file papers for panchayat elections in Hamirpur

1,572 candidates file papers for panchayat elections in Hamirpur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 09, 2026 IST
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Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore at her office.
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As many as 1,572 nomination papers were filed for elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions for 1860 positions across the district on the first day of nomination filing here yesterday.

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As many as 1,572 papers were filed on the first day of the nomination process for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions for 1,860 posts across the district yesterday. These included nominations for pradhans, up-pradhans and ward members of 19 wards of the Zila Parishad, 119 wards of the six Block Development Committees (BDC) and 242 Gram Panchayats.

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Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore, who is also the District Election Officer (Panchayat), said a total of 1,572 nomination papers were filed across the district on the opening day of the process.

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She said 15 nomination papers were filed for the Zila Parishad and 131 for members of the six BDCs. These included 18 for BDC Sujanpur, 11 for BDC Hamirpur, 24 for BDC Bamsan, 29 for BDC Bhoranj, 22 for BDC Bijhri and 27 for BDC Nadaun.

For the posts of Pradhan, 363 nomination papers were filed, including 28 in the Sujanpur block, 42 in Hamirpur, 43 in Bamsan, 94 in Bhoranj, 88 in Bijhri and 68 in the Nadaun block.

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Similarly, 316 nomination papers were filed across the district for the posts of Panchayat Up-Pradhan. These included 30 each in Sujanpur and Hamirpur blocks, 36 in Bamsan, 77 in Bhoranj, 83 in Bijhri and 60 in Nadaun.

A total of 747 nomination papers were received for the posts of Panchayat members across the district.

The DC said scrutiny of nomination papers would be carried out on May 12, while candidates may withdraw their nominations on May 14 and 15. Election symbols will be allotted to candidates on the evening of May 15.

Gandharva Rathore said the district has a total of 3,63,699 voters, including 1,83,851 women and 1,79,846 men.

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