16 cottages gutted in nature camp fire on Sukijori-Sanawar road

Tribune News Service

Solan,May 15

As many as 16 cottages of a nature camp on the Sukijori-Sanawar road were burnt in a massive forest fire which erupted around 12 noon today. No loss of life was reported as the camp was not operational for the last two years.

The forest staff rushed in to douse the fire which took several hours to be brought under control, said Range Forest Officer, Dharampur, Pramod Sharma.

Fire tenders were also pressed into service though these were occupied in dousing fire at Air Force Station at Kasauli too.

Since the cottages were made of the thatched dry material, a forest fire, which erupted from the dry pine needles, spread to the nature camp in no time and burnt the cottages which were locked. The fire staff doused fire in the vicinity to prevent its eruption again as windy conditions were prevailing in the area.