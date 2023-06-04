Rs 16-cr vehicle inspection centre to come up in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 3

With thousands of vehicles entering Himachal Pradesh daily, the state government proposes to set up a Rs 16-crore inspection and certification centre at Baddi so that only the mechanically fit vehicles are allowed to ply in the state.

Stating this here today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the use of advanced technology was being ensured in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the state police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on highways.

Use of advanced technology Use of advanced technology is being ensured in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India and the state police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic on highways. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister

“Better transportation facilities help the economy of the state by improving the ability and efficiency of accessing and distributing goods and services,” he said.

The CM mooted the idea of “Green Corridor” highways in the state, besides giving directions to maintain and refurbish the link roads.

Sukhu also directed the setting up of traffic-cum-tourist police stations on major four-lane projects in the state, particularly on the Kiratpur-Manali stretch.

“An advanced traffic management system has been prepared where emergency call boxes along with latest CCTV cameras, automatic traffic counter-cum-classifiers, vehicle-actuated speed displays, overhead driver feedback system, variable message signs, etc. are also being installed,” he said. He directed to increase the number of boards displaying speed limit.

The CM said the road safety cell established within the Transport Department had proved to be a boon in ensuring safety of commuters. Of the identified 147 black spots, 117 had been improved and directions issued to fix up the remaining 30, he added.