16 file papers in Chamba district

Chamba, October 22
A total of 16 candidates have filed their nomination papers in Chamba district on Friday, the fifth day of nominations for the Assembly elections.
District Election Officer DC Rana said from the Churah (SC) constituency, Dr Hans Raj from the BJP candidate and Yashwant Khanna from the Congress filed their papers. From Chamba, Neelam Nayyar from the BJP and Neeraj Nayar of the Congress filed papers. Dhavinder Singh from the BJP and Asha Kumari from the Congress filed papers from Dalhousie.
From Bharmour (ST), Dr Janak Raj of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Thakur Singh Bharmouri of the Congress and Pooja from the Himachal Jan Kranti Party filed papers, from Bhattiyat, Kuldeep Pathania of the Congress, Naresh Kumar from AAP and Nirmal Singh as Independent filed papers.
