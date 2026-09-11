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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 16 govt colleges in Himachal to introduce apprenticeship-linked degrees

16 govt colleges in Himachal to introduce apprenticeship-linked degrees

MoU signed with BOAT-NR for industry-oriented courses from 2026-27

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Rohit Thakur, along with other dignitaries, in Shimla on Thursday.
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The Higher Education Department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (Northern Region), Kanpur (BOAT-NR), for the implementation of Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDPs) in 16 government degree colleges across the state from the academic session 2026-27. The MoU was signed in the presence of Education Minister Rohit Thakur by BOAT-NR North Zone Director Vivek Kumar and the principals of the 16 colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the initiative aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and industry requirements by providing students with practical workplace experience along with a recognised undergraduate degree. He said the state government was laying special emphasis on skill-based education and strengthening employment opportunities for the youth.

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Thakur said that under the AEDPs, students would pursue industry-oriented degree programmes in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), logistics, and retail operations management. The programmes combine academic learning with a mandatory apprenticeship component of at least six months in an industry, with students being provided a minimum guaranteed stipend of Rs 10,900 per month. The programmes will provide students with an opportunity to gain practical workplace experience alongside their academic studies and develop skills relevant to industry requirements.

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The minister said five AEDP courses had been approved for implementation, while the first phase had commenced with three programmes: BCom Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), BCom Retail Operations Management, and BCom Logistics, in 16 government degree colleges. BCom BFSI is being offered in 11 colleges, BCom Retail Operations Management in two colleges, and BCom Logistics in three colleges.

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