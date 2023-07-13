 16 houses collapse in Solan : The Tribune India

16 houses collapse in Solan

16 houses collapse in Solan

#A house that collapsed in Shamti in the Solan MC area.



Tribune News Service

Solan, July 12

More than 16 houses in the Shamti area of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) collapsed while 17 others located in its precincts were declared unsafe today with the appearance of cracks.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ajay Yadav requested the state geologist to inspect the area as the residents said a deep sinkhole had developed in the area, which was posing threat to the nearby houses. The area was facing erosion of the land below.

The area was inundated on Tuesday night after a 500 m hill caved in and large quantities of muck and boulders flowed down in the nearby buildings.

Water was seen flowing down from the hill on the Solan-Rajgarh road as helpless residents vacated their dwellings and made arrangements to shift to safer places. Fissures were developing in the houses due to seepage of water from the hill behind them.

The residents were in a pitiable state as they lost their belongings. They pleaded before the state government to grant them land elsewhere as this land was continuously sliding and had been rendered unfit for habitation.

The staff of the Public Works Department was trying to break a big boulder, which had obstructed the road and efforts were on to arrange bigger machines to break it.

Kavita Thakur, SDM, Solan, said 16 houses had collapsed yesterday while 17 others had been declared vulnerable in Shamti and its precincts.

Local MLA and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr DR Shandil, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Deputy Commissioner and officials of the departments concerned visited the affected area and took stock of the situation.

A team of MC officials led by Commissioner Zaffar Iqbal also visited the affected areas in Shamti like Kiar where a family had lost its dwelling.

Dr Rajiv Bindal, state BJP president, who also visited the area, said an unprecedented situation has hit the residents of the Shamti area who had constructed their houses after taking all precautions.

Shamti residents seek land elsewhere

Residents were in a pitiable state as they lost their belongings. They pleaded before the state government to grant them land elsewhere as this land was continuously sliding and had been rendered unfit for habitation.

#Solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

3
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

4
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

5
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

6
Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

7
Himachal

2,000 tourists stranded in Kasol evacuated, says Himachal CM Sukhu

8
Haryana

‘Why have you come now’: Amid flood fury, woman slaps JJP MLA in Haryana’s Guhla

9
Himachal

Heavy snow on way to Chandratal lake hindering evacuation of 293 stranded tourists

10
Himachal

Shimla’s Bhattakuffar fruit mandi damaged due to landslide

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Flood situation likely to worsen in Tarn Taran district

Waterlogged streets, inundated fields inconvenience Bhinder village residents

Water recedes in Ravi, Beas

Residents midnight call pays dividend, broken sewer pipes replaced with new

Pathetic parks: Company Garden in Amritsar cries for attention

Snapped Chd-P’kula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

Snapped Chandigarh-Panchkula links spell chaos on Madhya Marg, NH

MC plans 3-step solution to waterlogging

Avoid travel on Nada Sahib-Morni road: Police

Sec 43-B taps run muddy water

Sector 26 Market Committee office declared unsafe

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

Plugging Dhussi bundh breaches to take time

No end to miseries of flood-hit people

Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Cops extend helping hand, join rescue ops

Adampur sub-division: Poor drain upkeep to blame for overflow, damage to fields

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

Residents gherao Nabha MLA as rainwater released into village

MC staff spray larvicide in Patiala

Choked sewers in Sirhind add to residents’ plight

Health advisory for flood-hit

One booked for student’s rape, murder