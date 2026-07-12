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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 16 injured as private bus overturns in Kangra district

16 injured as private bus overturns in Kangra district

According to police, the bus travelling along Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway, with 57 passengers on board, apparently goes out of control and overturns on an adjoining service lane

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PTI
Nurpur, Updated At : 08:24 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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At least 16 passengers sustained injuries as a private Volvo bus travelling from Jammu to Dehradun overturned in Damtal near Nurpur here, police said on Sunday.

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According to police, the bus travelling along Jammu-Jalandhar National Highway, with 57 passengers on board, apparently went out of control and overturned on an adjoining service lane.

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Police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured. They were shifted to the civil hospital at Indora.

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Police officials said a case has been registered and an investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Officials said mechanical failure, speeding and other possible factors were being examined.

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