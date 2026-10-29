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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 16 liquor vends sealed over suspected repackaging racket

16 liquor vends sealed over suspected repackaging racket

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:31 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The liquor seized during a raid in Kangra district recently.
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The state government on Tuesday sealed 16 liquor vends in Bhawarna and adjoining areas, about 10 days after more than 400 boxes of liquor were seized from two locations in the area.

The liquor seized during the raids was meant exclusively for sale in Chandigarh and cannot be sold in Himachal. The investigation also revealed that the liquor was allegedly being rebottled to pass it off as premium brands. Labels and caps bearing the names of premium brands were recovered during the raids, pointing to a suspected racket involving illegal repackaging and sale of liquor.

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A senior Excise Department officer said the persons from whom the liquor was recovered had direct or indirect interests in the 16 vends, which is why they were sealed. The action follows the department’s investigation into suspected links between the seized stock and the illegal liquor trade in the area. The government is also imposing heavy penalties on the defaulters, besides initiating action under law.

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Meanwhile, the Excise Department has sent a proposal to the state government for the early re-auction of the sealed vends, so that their closure does not hurt government revenue. Further scrutiny of the alleged racket is expected to establish the extent of the network and the involvement of those connected with the outlets.

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