16 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 12
As many as 16 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,912. However, there was no death due to the virus. The total active cases rose to 61.
The highest number of 10 cases was recorded in Kangra, three in Solan, two in Chamba and one in Hamirpur.—OC
