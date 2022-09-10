16 panchayats of Renukaji segment demand Scheduled Tribe status

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 9

As many as 16 panchayats of Dhartidhar and Saindhar areas of the Renukaji Assembly segment in Sirmaur district have also demanded the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status proposed for the Trans-Giri area. To plead for their case, the residents of the area have united under the Dharti Saindhar Vikas Manch (DSVM).

The residents claim that they share topographical and socio-economic similarities with the people of the Trans-Giri area. President of the manch Balinder Singh says, “The Election Commission had found the two areas to be similar to the Trans-Giri area, as per its delimitation norms.”

The delimitation exercise was carried out in 2007, following which Dhartidhar and Saindhar were included in the Renukaji Assembly segment from the Paonta Sahib Assembly segment, he said. “But now rest of the Assembly segment had been included in the proposal to be declared tribal. The exclusion of Dhartidhar and Saindhar areas is unfair,” Singh said. The manch will send a representation regarding their demand to Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner. The issue has also been raised by Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar.

The DVSM had also passed a resolution regarding their demand in a meeting on September 7 held at Dadahu.

