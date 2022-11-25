16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal

PTI

Shimla, November 25

Sixteen tourists were injured when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur city on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 2 am when the bus was on its way from Manali to Chandigarh, they said.

Of the total injured, three have been referred to PGI Chandigarh and as many are undergoing treatment at Bilaspur while others were discharged after administering first aid, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai said.

Preliminary investigation pointed out that the bus driver was unable to negotiate a curve and the bus overturned, police said.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against the driver and further investigation was under way, they said.

#Bilaspur #Manali #Shimla