A 16-year-old girl's body was recovered from the Beas river in Mandi district today after she allegedly jumped from the Victoria Bridge during early morning hours.

According to Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, the girl's family had filed a missing person's report, following which a search operation was launched. The police, with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), recovered the girl's body from the river in late afternoon.

"The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and the girl's post-mortem is being conducted. The police have informed the family and are providing them necessary assistance," the SP said.