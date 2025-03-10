DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 16-year-old girl's body recovered from Beas

16-year-old girl's body recovered from Beas

The police have initiated an investigation into the incident
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 06:40 PM Mar 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 16-year-old girl's body was recovered from the Beas river in Mandi district today after she allegedly jumped from the Victoria Bridge during early morning hours.

According to Mandi SP Sakshi Verma, the girl's family had filed a missing person's report, following which a search operation was launched. The police, with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), recovered the girl's body from the river in late afternoon.

"The police have initiated an investigation into the incident and the girl's post-mortem is being conducted. The police have informed the family and are providing them necessary assistance," the SP said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper