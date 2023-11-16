16 years on, sewerage project in Nurpur hangs fire for want of funds

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, November 15

The paucity of funds and delay in procuring forest clearance for laying underground sewerage pipeline in a few areas of the town has once again stalled the work of the multi-crore sewerage project here.

The much-awaited project has been hanging in balance since 2007. The slow pace of the construction work has created resentment among local inhabitants. The project, which had to be completed initially in four years, has become a mockery after repeated preparation of the detail project reports (DPRs) by the Jal Shakti Department.

Initially, the project was to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.83 crore. However, the work has been completed in only three of the nine wards of the Municipal Council (MC) during the past 16 years.

The residents, who have started building their new houses, are in a dilemma whether to spend money on the construction of underground sewerage tanks for toilets or wait for the connections. If they construct these tanks by spending thousands of rupees, they can go waste after completion of the sewerage project in the town as they have to take sewerage connections after commissioning of the project. The unprecedented delay in completion of the project has added to their woes.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on April 11, 2007. It is being executed by the Irrigation and Public Health (renamed as Jal Shakti) Department. However, the successive governments failed to allocate adequate funds for the completion of the project.

As per information, its DPR was prepared again in 2015, with the cost escalating to Rs 22 crore and the IPH Department extended its deadline to 2017, which again could not be achieved due to the lack of funds.

Official said around 70 per cent of the work has been completed in Zone C (ward numbers 7, 8 and 9) in the past six years and the department has started giving sewerage connections. Whereas the residents of the town in ward numbers 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 are still awaiting the sewerage facility.

Anand Baloria, Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Division, Nurpur, says the department has submitted a revised DPR of Rs 24.82 crore to the state government two months ago and additional Rs 8.99 crore are required to fully commission the project. He said the file pertaining to granting approval under the Forest Conservation Act was still under process.

#Nurpur