160 girls attend first-aid training

Our Correspondent

Una, October 26

The Una district Red Cross Society today organised a first-aid training camp at Government Girls College in Kotla Khurd village near Una city. As many as 160 students attended the camp.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said that such camps were also organised at Law and Nursing College, Badheda, and government colleges at Beetan and Haroli, while similar camps would be held at government colleges at Amb and Chintpurni tomorrow.

#Una