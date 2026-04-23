160 kg waste lifted in cleanliness drive in Palampur on Earth Day

A cleanliness drive was organised in Palampur on Tuesday to mark Earth Day, bringing together the civic authorities, educational institutions and community organisations in a coordinated effort to improve the local environment.

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The initiative was carried out jointly by Nestlé India, Plan Foundation’s Project Hilldaari, Palampur Municipal Corporation and other partner organisations. Students and staff of Aim ITI-Thakurdwara participated actively, collecting 160 kg of waste during the campaign.

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The drive covered the stretch from Pearl Cinema to the Thakurdwara petrol pump, including adjoining areas, with a dual focus on waste collection and public awareness about sanitation and environmental responsibility.

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Joint Municipal Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, Managing Director of Aim ITI-Thakurdwara Kushal Katoch, Principal Anjana, faculty members, students, Ward No. 1 representative Pradeep, and members of Project Hilldaari were present.

Kumar underlined the significance of Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, and emphasised the importance of a clean and safe environment for human well-being. He urged residents to segregate waste at source into wet, dry and biomedical categories to ensure proper disposal and minimise environmental damage.

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He added that small, consistent actions—such as reducing plastic use, maintaining cleanliness and practising waste segregation—could collectively lead to meaningful environmental improvements and help secure a healthier future for all.

The strong participation of young people was a notable feature of the campaign. Students took part enthusiastically and pledged to promote cleanliness and environmental conservation within the wider community.

The organisers described the initiative as a significant and commendable step towards making Palampur cleaner and more sustainable. Project Hilldaari, supported by Nestlé India and Plan Foundation, continues to work towards improved waste management and public awareness in the region.