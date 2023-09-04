Rs 163 cr donated to Aapada Raahat Kosh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 3

The Aapada Raahat Kosh, set up by the government to deal with the aftermaths of the natural disaster that has struck the state, has received more than Rs 163 crore so far. On the appeal of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, people from all walks of life have been contributing to the fund.

“Apart from individuals, Mata Shree Chintpurni Trust donated Rs 2 crore, Shree Jwalamukhi Temple Trust gave Rs 5 crore. Tara Devi Temple Trust, Sankat Mochan and other trusts have also contributed,” a government spokesperson said.

