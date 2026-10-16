16,413 Himachal youth secure jobs under govt employment scheme

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) is playing a significant role in empowering rural youth by providing market-oriented skill training and linking them with employment opportunities, said Pawan Kumar, Director in the Union Ministry of Rural Development, here on Thursday.

Addressing an awareness camp organised by the District Rural Development Agency, Kangra, at the Zila Parishad hall, Kumar said skill development was essential to address financial hardship and limited employment opportunities in rural areas. He said the scheme aimed to equip rural youth from poor families with skills suited to their interests and market requirements, helping them become economically self-reliant.

Advertisement

Launched in September 2014, the scheme has so far trained more than 18.47 lakh youth across the country, while over 12.43 lakh have secured employment, according to national figures cited at the event.

Advertisement

Kumar said 20,946 of the 22,000 youth registered under the first phase of the scheme in Himachal Pradesh had received training, while 16,413 had secured jobs. With these achievements, Himachal Pradesh ranked fifth nationally, he added.

He said the experiences of beneficiaries and the improvement in their confidence demonstrated the scheme’s positive impact on the ground. He stressed the need to create greater awareness at the panchayat level so that more eligible rural youth could benefit from skill development programmes and improve their families’ financial condition. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vinay Kumar urged panchayat representatives, self-help groups and other stakeholders to disseminate information about the scheme in their respective areas and motivate eligible youth to enrol for skill training. He said such initiatives could help reduce rural unemployment, increase incomes and promote economic activity at the local level. Representatives of panchayats, self-help groups, rural youth and skill training provider agencies attended the awareness camp.