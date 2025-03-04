169 mandals formed, says BJP poll co-incharge

The BJP has formed 169 mandals of total 171 at the block level in the state.

BJP state vice-president and election co-incharge Sanjeev Katwal today said that the BJP organisation had been strengthened right up to the booth and mandal level. He added that appointments were pending for only two divisions of Keylong and Spiti in the Lahaul-Spiti Assembly segment. “Due to heavy snowfall, appointments have not been made but will be made shortly,” he said.

“Officers and working committee members have been appointed in all mandals to strengthen the organisation,” he said.

Katwal said 20 office-bearers had been appointed in each mandal and these 3,380 leaders would gear up the party cadres and implement the programmes of the party.