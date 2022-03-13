16K cases settled in Lok Adalat

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 12

About 49,455 cases were taken up in the National Lok Adalat before different benches for settlement, out of which about 16,500 cases were settled/disposed of, highest since 2015 and approximately a sum of 53,72,52,724 was recovered/awarded in the National Lok Adalat to the claimants till evening.

This was informed by Prem Pal Ranta, member secretary, Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (HPSLSA). He has informed that a National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation & pending matters was organised today under the guidance of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq, patron-in-chief of HPSLSA and Justice Sabina, who is also the Executive Chairperson of the HPSLSA, in all courts in the state.

Justice Sabina, Executive Chairperson, HP State Legal Services Authority, personally supervised proceedings taking place before the Lok Adalat Benches of National Lok Adalat.