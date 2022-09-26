17,292 women benefited from CM land scheme in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

As many as 17,292 persons have been benefited by Mukhya Mantri Ek Bigha Yojna (MMEBY) launched by the state government with an objective of strengthening the economy of rural women and self-help groups by connecting them with livelihood activities and an amount of Rs 41.87 crore has been spent under the scheme.

People of the rural areas are being encouraged for kitchen gardening under this scheme in convergence with MGNREGA and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Women of self-help groups across the state have started kitchen gardening and cultivation of cash crops through MMEBY and selling produce in the open market. These self-help groups are making good profits.

Works like land development, nursery production, fruit and vegetable plantation, construction of vermi compost pit and Azola pit, construction of irrigation, water harvesting structures and cowsheds are also being done under MMEBY, a spokesperson of the state government said here today.

The women across the state are moving ahead on the path of self-reliance by availing the benefits of MMEBY. Sudesh Kumari of self-help group “Pihu’’ of Gram Panchayat Lower Panjawar of Haroli block of Una district is promoting natural farming through this scheme.

