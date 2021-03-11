17 cases of crime against women in Lahaul-Spiti

Mandi, May 5
In the past five year, the police have registered 17 cases of crime against women in Lahaul and Spiti. The crimes include rape, molestation, abduction of children and abetment to suicide.
Data accessed by the Tribune from the police department revealed that the highest numbers of such crimes were registered in 2017 when five cases were reported.
The lowest number of cases were registered in 2019 and 2020, two each. In 2018 and 2021, four cases each were registerd.
The data points out that the most number of crimes are committed against minor girls in the district.
In the past five years, four rape cases were registered of which two victims are minor. Similarly, out of the four cases of molestation, in two cases the victims were minor.
Since 2017 to till date three cases of domestic violence against women have been reported, while two cases of abetment to suicide were also registered in the district.
However, the crime rate against women is quite low as compared to other districts of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 states, 1 arrest: BJP leader Bagga held by Punjab cops, brought back from Haryana by Delhi Police
The BJP accused Punjab Police of 'abducting' its leader, who...
Tajinder Bagga arrest case LIVE updates: HC rejects Punjab government's demand to keep Tajinder Bagga in Haryana
High Court asks the state of Haryana to submit its affidavit...
AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga
Claim he had a history of stoking passion on communal lines ...
Centre invokes emergency provision to step up power supply
The government hopes this will bring online 10,000 MW of pow...
Dutch envoy Karel van Oosterom recants after slighting India’s position on Ukraine
India has so far abstained eight times at various UN forums ...