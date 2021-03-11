17 cases of crime against women in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 5

In the past five year, the police have registered 17 cases of crime against women in Lahaul and Spiti. The crimes include rape, molestation, abduction of children and abetment to suicide.

Data accessed by the Tribune from the police department revealed that the highest numbers of such crimes were registered in 2017 when five cases were reported.

The lowest number of cases were registered in 2019 and 2020, two each. In 2018 and 2021, four cases each were registerd.

The data points out that the most number of crimes are committed against minor girls in the district.

In the past five years, four rape cases were registered of which two victims are minor. Similarly, out of the four cases of molestation, in two cases the victims were minor.

Since 2017 to till date three cases of domestic violence against women have been reported, while two cases of abetment to suicide were also registered in the district.

However, the crime rate against women is quite low as compared to other districts of the state.