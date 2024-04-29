Rs 17-cr Dhalli bus stand to be functional from June 1st week

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

The Dhalli bus stand that is being built at a cost of Rs 17.18 crore under the Shimla Smart City Mission will be operational from the first week of June.

The work is in its final phase and expected to be completed by May-end. With the new bus stand becoming functional, town residents will get a relief from the long-standing traffic problem.

The multi-storey bus stand will have eight bus counters, besides a commercial complex on the ground floor.

The second floor will have a canteen and restrooms for drivers and conductors, while the third floor will house HRTC office. The facilities of waiting room and public toilets will also be available.

Buses for Kinnaur, Karsog in Mandi and upper Shimla areas, including Rampur, Rohru, Chopal and Theog, will ply from the bus stand. Buses on the locals will also ply from here.

Shimla Smart City Mission CEO Gopal Chand and HRTC officials recently took stock of the construction work at the bus stand.

