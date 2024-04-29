Rs 17-cr Dhalli bus stand to be functional from June 1st week

Shimla, April 28
The Dhalli bus stand that is being built at a cost of Rs 17.18 crore under the Shimla Smart City Mission will be operational from the first week of June.
The work is in its final phase and expected to be completed by May-end. With the new bus stand becoming functional, town residents will get a relief from the long-standing traffic problem.
The multi-storey bus stand will have eight bus counters, besides a commercial complex on the ground floor.
The second floor will have a canteen and restrooms for drivers and conductors, while the third floor will house HRTC office. The facilities of waiting room and public toilets will also be available.
Buses for Kinnaur, Karsog in Mandi and upper Shimla areas, including Rampur, Rohru, Chopal and Theog, will ply from the bus stand. Buses on the locals will also ply from here.
Shimla Smart City Mission CEO Gopal Chand and HRTC officials recently took stock of the construction work at the bus stand.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
3 kids among 8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Pakistani boat carrying Rs 600-cr drugs seized off Gujarat coast, 14 held
Coast Guard, ATS, NCB act after tip-off on vessel entering I...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...