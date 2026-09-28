Rs 17 cr released for welfare of soldiers, families in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh Sainik Welfare Department has released financial assistance and grants amounting to Rs 17.09 crore to 2,263 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes during the financial year 2025-26.

A government spokesperson said the department had implemented a range of financial assistance and welfare measures aimed at providing social security, rehabilitation support and timely assistance to serving and retired defence personnel and their families.

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Under the Old Age Pension Scheme, Rs 6.13 crore has been provided to 968 beneficiaries. Another Rs 3 crore has been released to 1,084 gallantry award winners of the state in recognition of their distinguished service and acts of exceptional courage.

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The government has also extended Rs 7.62 crore to 57 dependents of defence personnel killed or disabled in action. In addition, Rs 20.83 lakh has been provided to 154 War-Jagir beneficiaries, while Rs 6 lakh has been released to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centres at Pune and Mohali. The department provides Rs 75,000 as immediate assistance to the Next of Kin of Armed Forces personnel who die during service. The government has also allocated Rs 6.74 lakh for the maintenance of Sainik Welfare Buildings to ensure continued support to beneficiaries.

The state has simultaneously stepped up support for youth aspiring to join the Armed Forces. During 2025-26, Rs 2.28 crore has been sanctioned for organising Army Recruitment Rallies in Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla districts.

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Further, Rs 10.26 crore has been provided to the Major Somnath Sharma Training Academy at Barchwar in Mandi for strengthening training and preparatory facilities for Armed Forces aspirants. The academy provides training and guidance to youth preparing to join the Armed Forces.