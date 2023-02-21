17 drug samples found substandard in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 20

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in its monthly alert issued today declared as substandard the samples of 17 drugs manufactured in various industrial clusters of Baddi and Sirmaur.

Of 1,348 samples drawn from various states, 67 were declared substandard. Of the 67 drug samples, 17 were manufactured in pharmaceutical units located in Baddi, Barotiwala, Nalagarh, Una and Kala Amb.

Loose yellow tablets and loose powder, which were seized from Trizal Formulation, Baddi, also figures on the list. No batch number, expiry or manufacturing date was available on the materials seized. Both had been found to be substandard. The Drugs Control Department had lifted samples in November after raiding the unit. Drugs Control Department officials had already prosecuted the firm and filed a chargesheet a few weeks ago.

The other drug samples that figure on the list are used to treat bacterial and fungal infections, allergy, deficiency of vitamin D, calcium, inflammation, obesity, treatment of premature labor, asthma, etc. Even a gel used to relieve pain and reduce swelling in joints and muscles is on the list.

Manish Kapoor, Deputy Drugs Controller, Baddi, said that as per the prevailing practice, all manufacturers, whose drugs had been declared substandard, were directed to withdraw batches mentioned in the monthly drug alert. The field staff had been directed to inquire into the reasons responsible for drugs samples failing the test.