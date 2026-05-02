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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 17 file nominations for Dharamsala MC poll

17 file nominations for Dharamsala MC poll

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:57 AM May 02, 2026 IST
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Independent candidate Naresh Kumar files nomination papers in Dharamsala. Photo: Kamaljeet
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As many as 17 candidates on Thursday filed their nomination papers from various wards for the elections to the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, said Mohit Rattan, Assistant Returning Officer and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil), Dharamsala. Congress candidates Himanshi and Sudarshana Devi filed her nomination papers from Ward No. 1 (ForsythGanj) and Ward No. (McLeodganj), while BJP candidate Asha Devi filed her nomination from Ward No. 3 (McLeodGanj).

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BJP candidates Neha Singhal and Aruna Kumari filed their nomination papers from Ward No. 4 (Kashmir House) and Ward No. 5 (Khajanchi Mohalla), respectively.

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Congress candidate Rani Devi filed her nomination from Ward No. 8 (Khel Parisar) while Naresh Kumar filed papers from Ward No. 9 (Sakoh) as an Independent candidate. BJP candidate Amit Bhardwaj filed his nomination from Ward No. 10 (Shyamnagar).

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From Ward No. 12 (Barol), Congress candidate Swarna Devi and BJP’s Meena Kumari filed their nomination papers. Ward No. 14 (Kand) is set to witness a three-cornered contest between BJP candidate Shekhar Anand, Congress nominee Anoj and Independent candidate Mitul Shukla.

Besides, BJP candidate Parveen Kumar filed his nomination from Ward No. 15 (Khaniara) while Usha Rani filed papers as an Independent candidate from Ward No. 16 (Sidhpur). From Ward No. 17 (Sidhbari), Congress candidate Suresh Kumar and Independent candidate Krishna filed their nomination papers. May 2 is the last date for filing papers.

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