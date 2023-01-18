17 HP varsities to build eco-friendly campuses

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 17

The Vice-Chancellors of 17 private universities in the state today signed a declaration for creating environmentally sustainable campuses.

They met under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (HP-PERC) at Shoolini University.

HP-PERC Chairman Maj Gen Atul Kaushik (Retd) and Shoolini University Chancellor Prof PK Khosla moved a declaration to work towards the goal of zero-waste and zero-carbon in the universities.

Kaushik asked the participating universities to achieve zero-waste target in Himachal by 2025. He urged them to introduce a curriculum on environmental studies and make it a mandatory inter-disciplinary programme.

Lalit Jain, Director, Department of Environment Science and Technology, in his virtual keynote address, lamented the devastating impact of urbanisation on glacier cover and biodiversity.

Jain said, “We are losing glaciers, which are the source of our drinking water, and have lost 60 species of animals due to environmental changes. We need to cultivate eco-friendly habits in students and train them to preserve the environment.”

Former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar said the future survival of our species depends upon our behaviour towards the environment. Prof Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor, Shoolini University, emphasised on the importance of planting trees and use of solar energy.

The universities also announced that they would try to create environment-friendly infrastructure.