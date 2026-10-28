17 lakh fish seeds to be released into Pong reservoir to boost production

The Fisheries Department has launched a fish-stocking campaign in the Pong reservoir, also known as Maharana Pratap Sagar, with a target of releasing 17 lakh seeds to boost production and sustain the livelihoods of the families of around 3,600 fishermen dependent on the reservoir. More than 12.95 lakh fish seeds had been released till Monday.

Under the campaign, the department plans to stock four species — 5 lakh Katla, one lakh Mori, 7.25 lakh Rohu and 3.75 lakh Grass Carp. The fish seeds being released measure more than 70 mm.

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Assistant Director, Fisheries, Sandeep Kumar said that special attention was being paid to the quality of fish seeds and compliance with technical standards during the stocking operation. A committee headed by Pawan Kumar, Joint Director, Fisheries, was monitoring the campaign.

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The departmental field staff and members and office-bearers of local fisheries cooperative societies are jointly carrying out the operation. “Sihal and Jambal Bassi, situated along the reservoir’s banks, have been identified as stocking sites. The initiative is significant for the local fishing community, as the reservoir supports thousands of families dependent on fishing for their livelihood. However, the long-term benefits will depend on the survival and growth of the released fish, favorable environmental conditions and sustainable fishing practices,” said Sandeep Kumar.

Spread over around 24,000 hectares, the Pong reservoir is about 42-km long and 19-km wide. It is an important inland fishery resource in the lower hills of Kangra district, supporting fishing activity and the local economy. Departmental figures, however, show a sharp reduction in fish stocking compared with the previous two years. The department had released 65 lakh fish seeds in 2024 and 62.52 lakh in 2025, while the target for the current year is 17 lakh seeds. The significant decline raises questions about the factors behind the reduced stocking target and its possible implications for fish production and fishermen’s earnings.

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The Fisheries Department’s reduced budget and natural fish breeding during the two months’ off season are considered the reasons for the reduction in fish stocking this year. The department has reportedly fixed 346.32 metric tonnes of fish production this year.