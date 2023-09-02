17 relief camps set up for flood-hit: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 1

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan today visited the flood-hit areas of the Balh and Sundernagar Assembly constituencies in Mandi district and met with the affected families.

Chauhan, while interacting with the victims, said that the state government was working to provide relief and rehabilitate those affected by the rain disaster. “The government has provided adequate funds to all Deputy Commissioners to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work,” he added.

He said, “About 1,200 people have been accommodated in 17 relief camps at different places in the district, where the government has made arrangements of free food and lodging for them.”

He reviewed the rehabilitation work undertaken by the district administration. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader and former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, district Congress president and former minister Prakash Chaudhary and former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sohan Lal.

The minister said that at this time of crisis, the state government was standing with the affected people. He added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was visiting various places in the state and taking stock of the relief and rehabilitation work.

Chauhan said, “We are listening the grievances of the people and understanding the sufferings of the affected people. Efforts are being made to help them.”

The minister said, “The state has suffered losses to the tune of about Rs 10,000 crore due to the rain disaster. In Mandi district alone, about Rs 1,500 crore losses have been estimated, which includes government and private properties. As many as 23 people have died in flashfloods and landslides in the district while more than 2,000 houses have been damaged.”

The minister said that traffic had been restored on 95 per cent of roads, while the work was under way to repair the remaining roads, which were blocked after heavy rain.

Chauhan appreciated the relief and rehabilitation work done by the district administration, including the steps taken for the speedy restoration of roads, electricity and water supply facilities.

