17 trained in 14-day Kullu rafting camp

KULLU, JUNE 5
As many as 17 persons were trained during a 14-day rafting training camp organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam that concluded at the rafting centre in Pirdi here yesterday.
Instructor at the camp Gimnar Singh informed that two participants each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, and one from Uttarakhand were also trained. As many as 12 persons, including four women, of Kullu and Mandi district also completed the course. He said girls from other districts also showed interest in rafting.
During the camp, instructions for skills, such as basic rafting, rope activities, swimming, raft capsizing, river crossing, kayaking, rescue training, disaster management, long rafting run and others, necessary for becoming a rafting guide, were imparted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Defence Acquisition Council okays 8 new warships for Navy, special vehicles for Army
Next generation corvettes are part of Indian Navy’s ongoing ...
Controversial remarks against Prophet: India hits out at Pakistan for criticism
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says t...
Musk says he may walk away from his $44 billion Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided
This is the first time Elon Musk has threatened to walk away...
Sidhu Moosewala’s murder: On basis of CCTV footage, police detain man who ‘conducted recce’ of slain singer’s house
Video shows some people getting their pictures clicked with ...
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police arrest third suspect Devendra alias Kala from Haryana; '2 killers had stayed with him'
Kala was nabbed on Sunday evening from Haryana's Fatehabad