17 trained in 14-day Kullu rafting camp

Our Correspondent

KULLU, JUNE 5

As many as 17 persons were trained during a 14-day rafting training camp organised by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam that concluded at the rafting centre in Pirdi here yesterday.

Instructor at the camp Gimnar Singh informed that two participants each from Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, and one from Uttarakhand were also trained. As many as 12 persons, including four women, of Kullu and Mandi district also completed the course. He said girls from other districts also showed interest in rafting.

During the camp, instructions for skills, such as basic rafting, rope activities, swimming, raft capsizing, river crossing, kayaking, rescue training, disaster management, long rafting run and others, necessary for becoming a rafting guide, were imparted.