17 years on, merit topper’s fight for post nears end

A five-member committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has concluded that Dr Sonika Gupta, who topped the merit list for an Assistant Professor-level post in Agricultural Economics, was wrongly denied consideration for appointment to an unreserved post.

The committee has recommended her appointment against a vacant unreserved post, potentially bringing relief to Gupta after a 17-year-long wait. It has also recommended that her appointment be made effective from 2010, while leaving decisions on seniority, pay fixation, continuity of service and other admissible benefits to the Himachal High Court.

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The committee was constituted following a September 9 order of the HC to examine the recruitment process initiated under a 2008 advertisement for the post of Assistant Professor, Assistant Extension Specialist or Scientist in Agricultural Economics. The panel examined recruitment records, the selection process and representations submitted by Gupta. Its report was submitted on September 18.

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According to the report, Gupta secured 65.77 marks under the university’s approved scorecard, against 49.38 marks obtained by the appointed candidate, Subhash Sharma, now an Associate Professor and head of the Department of Social Sciences. The difference between their scores was 16.39 marks. The committee observed that Gupta had been considered eligible at every stage of the recruitment process and that the available records disclosed no valid grounds for denying her the unreserved post.

It also flagged shortcomings in the selection criteria, noting that these had neither been clearly defined in advance nor applied uniformly to all candidates. The recruitment has come under further scrutiny as seven of the 16 sanctioned posts in Agricultural Economics remain vacant.

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In a significant recommendation, the committee proposed an independent, high-level inquiry into the functioning of the selection committee constituted at the time and the recruitment process. It suggested examining the reservation roster, determination of posts and specialisations, and the circumstances leading to Gupta’s non-selection, through a Special Investigation Team or another appropriate mechanism.

Records concerning the role of the then Vice-Chancellor, Dr KR Dhiman, have also been included in the report. However, the committee clarified that it had drawn no conclusion regarding malice, misconduct or personal impropriety on his part.

The report will be placed before the HC for further directions on Gupta’s appointment, service benefits and the proposed inquiry. The committee’s findings could have significant implications for the university’s disputed recruitment process.