171-hour ride for Tibetan cause ends in Dharamsala

A group of 14 Tibetan activists associated with the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), Paonta Sahib, reached McLeodganj on Wednesday morning after completing a 171-hour cycle rally from Paonta Sahib to Dharamsala.

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The cyclists arrived at the TYC Chain Hunger Strike Site near the Tibetan Market in McLeodganj, where they were welcomed by members and supporters of the Tibetan community. The rally was organised to honour Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, who self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York on July 2, and to highlight issues concerning Tibet, freedom and justice. The participants also sought to condemn China’s recently implemented Ethnic Unity Law.

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Cyclist Tsering Tenzin said the rally was aimed at drawing international attention to the Tibetan issue. He said China had implemented the Ethnic Unity Law on July 1, while Lobga Rangzen’s self-immolation the following day was intended to draw the international community’s attention to the situation in Tibet.

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Tenzin Lobsang, General Secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress, said the cyclists had travelled to Dharamsala to pay tribute to Lobga Rangzen and raise their voice against what he described as China’s policy of assimilation of Tibetan identity.

Nawang Paljor, president of the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress, Paonta Sahib, said the rally sought to highlight the Ethnic Unity Law and honour Lobga Rangzen’s sacrifice.