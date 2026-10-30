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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 173 community forest rights titles approved in Banjar

173 community forest rights titles approved in Banjar

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:40 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma presides over a meeting in Kullu.
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Banjar subdivision in Kullu district has recorded significant progress in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006, by approving 173 of 238 community forest rights titles, around 73 per cent of the total cases. The achievement marks an important milestone in recognising the legitimate rights of eligible forest-dependent communities and reflects sustained administrative efforts, regular monitoring and effective inter-departmental coordination.

The subdivision comprises 238 wards (211 in Banjar Development Block and 27 in Bhuntar Development Block). The progress has been made through regular Sub-Divisional Level Committee (SDLC) meetings, systematic scrutiny of claims at various stages and continuous coordination with gram sabhas, panchayats, Forest Rights Committees (FRC) and the departments concerned.

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The implementation process, which had moved slowly in preceding years, gained momentum under the supervision of Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma, who is also the Chairman of the Sub-Divisional Level Forest Rights Committee. Consistent follow-up, periodic review and coordinated stakeholder efforts contributed to expediting the processing and approval of eligible claims.

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Sharma said, “The Forest Rights Act, 2006, provides an important statutory framework for recognising and vesting forest rights in eligible forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional dwellers, subject to prescribed conditions and procedures.” He added that effective implementation was essential for safeguarding lawful rights, supporting traditional livelihoods and strengthening participatory forest governance.

According to Sharma, the approval of 173 community forest rights titles demonstrated the importance of sustained administrative engagement, systematic examination of claims and effective coordination among departments and grassroots-level institutions. He expressed confidence that Banjar’s approach could serve as a replicable model for other areas of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in regular monitoring, inter-departmental coordination, facilitation of claims and the timely completion of prescribed procedures.

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