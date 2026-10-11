173 inmates sensitised to mental health issues at Chamba jail

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chamba, organised a mental health awareness camp at the district jail here on Saturday to mark World Mental Health Day, focusing on emotional well-being, stress management and rehabilitation of inmates.

For the 2026 celebrations, the World Health Organization has announced the theme “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” highlighting the importance of listening to people with lived experience of mental health conditions and ensuring their voices contribute to meaningful improvements in mental healthcare.

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The programme was addressed by DLSA secretary and resource person Karan Hiteshi, who sensitised inmates to common mental health challenges, including stress, anxiety, anger, loneliness and emotional distress. They were encouraged to adopt healthy coping mechanisms, exercise self-control and seek professional help whenever required.

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The speakers also emphasised the importance of using the period of incarceration for self-reflection, personal growth and positive behavioural changes. Guided meditation sessions were conducted to help inmates manage stress, improve concentration and develop a sense of calm.

The programme highlighted key provisions of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, and the importance of access to appropriate mental healthcare and support services. Inmates were also informed about the role of legal services authorities in providing free legal aid and advice to eligible persons in custody.

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Emphasising human dignity, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, the initiative sought to encourage inmates to seek mental health support without hesitation and work towards constructive changes in their lives. A total of 173 inmates attended the camp.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health issues, promote access to mental healthcare and encourage efforts to address the stigma associated with mental illness. It was first observed in 1992 on the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO). The annual observance seeks to raise awareness about mental health issues, promote understanding and challenge the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness.