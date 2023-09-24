175 BRO workers on dharna at Kaza

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 23

Around 175 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under Project Deepak have been staging a dharna at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district for the past two days. They are demanding the restoration of their muster roll that was discontinued by the BRO a few days ago.

BRO Workers Union vice-president at Kaza Pritam Singh said, “We have been working with the BRO for the past 13 years for the maintenance of 170-km Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu (SKG) highway in Lahaul and Spiti. The BRO has given a tender to a private firm for the widening of this highway from 76 km to 170 km. The BRO will undertake the widening of the highway from 0 km to 76 km only, due to which the requirement of labourers has reduced considerably.”

“On September 20, a BRO official told us that around 40 labourers would be adjusted by the BRO for the widening of the SKG road, while the remaining would be shifted somewhere else,” he said.

“It is not possible for us to move away from our native places due to family obligations. The BRO is forcing us to leave our jobs or get ready to serve at places away from our homes,” he said.

“We urge the BRO authorities not to allot tender to the private company and adjust all 175 labourers for the widening of the road. We request the BRO to restore our muster roll at the earliest so that we can resume our jobs,” he added.

According to sources in the BRO, these labourers are not their regular employees. They are hired as casual paid labourers on daily wages, depending on the requirement. The SKG road work has been awarded to a private company, so the BRO’s requirement of workers has gone down considerably. The private firm may also hire these workers, as per its requirement, they say.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi