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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 179 roads blocked in Himachal as heavy rains continue; orange, yellow alerts issued

179 roads blocked in Himachal as heavy rains continue; orange, yellow alerts issued

Mandi, Kullu and Chamba among worst affected districts; 15 people killed during monsoon season so far

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:14 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Tree falls on Boileauganj-Chakkar road in Shimla due to heavy rain. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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As many as 179 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while around 62 transformers and 107 water supply schemes have been disrupted following torrential rains in the state.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 58, followed by Kullu (42), Chamba (30), Sirmaur (26), Shimla (17), Lahaul and Spiti (3), Kangra (2) and Una (1).

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Of the 62 disrupted transformers, 41 are in Chamba, 16 in Mandi and five in Shimla. Among the 107 affected water supply schemes, 50 are in Chamba, 26 in Sirmaur, 23 in Hamirpur, four in Bilaspur, three in Shimla and one in Mandi.

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So far, 15 people have lost their lives during the monsoon season, including 14 deaths due to landslides and one due to a flash flood.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state till August 3, prompting the State Meteorological Centre to issue orange and yellow alerts.

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For July 29, an orange alert has been issued for Sirmaur district, warning of intense rainfall spells at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Mandi and Bilaspur districts, where heavy rain is likely at isolated locations.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal in most parts of the state till August 1, while maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C during the same period.

Heavy rains continued across several parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with Jot in Chamba district recording the highest rainfall at 140 mm. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 120 mm rain, followed by Shimla (58.2 mm), Una (45.2 mm), Hamirpur (43 mm), Mandi (29.4 mm), Dharamshala (24.5 mm), Bhuntar (24 mm), Nahan (23.2 mm), Sundernagar (13.2 mm) and Manali (4 mm).

The maximum temperature recorded in Shimla was 22.2°C, while Dharamshala recorded 27°C, Manali 23.8°C, Solan 26°C, Kangra, Mandi and Sundernagar 30°C each, Bilaspur 28.5°C, Kufri 19.1°C, Keylong 23.8°C, Kalpa 19°C, Nahan 28°C and Chamba 29.1°C.

Una recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32.2°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 12.7°C.

 

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