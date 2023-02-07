Rs 18.34 cr being spent under Jal Jeevan Mission

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, February 6

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during a tour of Bhattiyat villages today said that Rs 18.34 crore was being spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had also approved a lift drinking water scheme for 13 panchayats of Sihunta in Chamba district.

Pathania said under the project, Rs 13.44 crore would be spent on the gravity-fed drinking water scheme for various villages of Samot in the Bhattiyat development block. He added that technical approval of the scheme was in the pipeline.

He said Rs 86 lakh was being spent to improve the drinking water scheme of Samot, Jasaur and Dukhar in Samot gram panchayat. A sum of Rs 1.17 crore would be spent on remodelling of the upper Samot flow irrigation scheme, he added.

Earlier, he performed ‘bhumi pujan’ for the Kiyod-Malwan road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.03 crore. He said the road would be completed within a year to provide connectivity to locals.