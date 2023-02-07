Rs 18.34 cr being spent under Jal Jeevan Mission

Dalhousie, February 6
Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania during a tour of Bhattiyat villages today said that Rs 18.34 crore was being spent under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
He said the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development had also approved a lift drinking water scheme for 13 panchayats of Sihunta in Chamba district.
Pathania said under the project, Rs 13.44 crore would be spent on the gravity-fed drinking water scheme for various villages of Samot in the Bhattiyat development block. He added that technical approval of the scheme was in the pipeline.
He said Rs 86 lakh was being spent to improve the drinking water scheme of Samot, Jasaur and Dukhar in Samot gram panchayat. A sum of Rs 1.17 crore would be spent on remodelling of the upper Samot flow irrigation scheme, he added.
Earlier, he performed ‘bhumi pujan’ for the Kiyod-Malwan road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4.03 crore. He said the road would be completed within a year to provide connectivity to locals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after earthquake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris...
India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
PM Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved ...
The world's deadliest earthquakes since 2000
On May 12, 2008, a magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichu...