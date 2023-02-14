Rs 18.99 cr modern bus stand to be constructed in Manali soon

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 13

A modern HRTC luxury bus stand will be constructed near Aloo Ground in Manali, for which a budget of about Rs 18.99 crore has been approved.

Of the total project cost, 25 per cent will be borne by the HRTC from its own resources and the rest of the 75 per cent will be funded by the Manali Tourism Development Council (TDC).

The two-storey complex will have basic facilities for the visitors. It will also have a cafeteria and an ATM. The complex will be constructed at a cost of Rs 3.75 crore. Apart from this, Rs 4.74 crore will be spent on parking, footpath, culvert and channel (drain) drainage in the luxury bus stand.

Kullu HRTC regional manager DK Narang said the plan to construct the luxury bus stand had been prepared and the work would be started soon. He said the CM will be requested to lay the foundation stone of the bus stand soon.

“A plan has also been prepared to build a charging station here. A workshop will also be set up here and arrangements have already been made to build a depot in the coming times,” he added.