Rs 18.99 cr modern bus stand to be constructed in Manali soon

Kullu, February 13
A modern HRTC luxury bus stand will be constructed near Aloo Ground in Manali, for which a budget of about Rs 18.99 crore has been approved.
Of the total project cost, 25 per cent will be borne by the HRTC from its own resources and the rest of the 75 per cent will be funded by the Manali Tourism Development Council (TDC).
FACILITIES
- Built at a cost of Rs 3.75 cr, the two-storey complex will have basic facilities — a cafeteria and an ATM — for the visitors
- Besides, Rs 4.74 crore will be spent on parking, footpath, culvert and channel drainage in the bus stand
- As the parking for luxury buses gets damaged due to repeated floods in the Beas and cloudburst incidents, a protection wall will be erected on the river side
Also, the parking lot near Aloo Ground will be upgraded by spending Rs 5.37 crore, which will be raised from the funds collected under the green tax by the TDC. In November last year, the TDC had provided bathroom and toilet facilities to the visitors.
As the parking meant for luxury buses gets damaged due to repeated floods in the Beas and cloudburst incidents in the valley, a protection wall will be erected on the river side. The BSNL will execute the project and it has awarded the job to a company of Chandigarh.
Kullu HRTC regional manager DK Narang said the plan to construct the luxury bus stand had been prepared and the work would be started soon. He said the CM will be requested to lay the foundation stone of the bus stand soon.
“A plan has also been prepared to build a charging station here. A workshop will also be set up here and arrangements have already been made to build a depot in the coming times,” he added.
