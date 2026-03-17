18 BSF climbers undergo 14-day training at mountaineering institute in Manali

A specialised 14-day training programme, to prepare a team of Border Security Force (BSF) mountaineers for an upcoming expedition to Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse, is currently underway in Manali. The programme, which also includes a refresher component, is being conducted under the aegis of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS).

Advertisement

According to ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi, a total of 18 BSF personnel, including four females, are participating in the rigorous course.

Advertisement

The training is specifically designed to equip the team for the formidable challenges ahead. Their objectives include scaling Mount Everest (8,848.86 metres), the world’s highest peak, and Mount Lhotse (8,516 metres), the fourth highest mountain on Earth. Both peaks are located in the Himalayan range along the Nepal-Tibet border and demand exceptional technical skills, physical endurance and proven high-altitude experience.

Advertisement

To meet these demands, the comprehensive syllabus covers advanced snow and ice craft, glacier travel techniques, crevasse rescue and fixed rope management. The personnel are also being trained in avalanche awareness, high-altitude acclimatisation procedures, expedition logistics and medical management in extreme conditions. A key focus of the refresher training is to update the climbers on critical safety procedures and modern technical skills essential for modern high-altitude expeditions.

The Director highlighted that the ABVIMAS regularly conducted such specialised pre-expedition programmes for national teams and adventure institutions. He emphasised the institute’s unique location, surrounded by high mountains, glaciers and snowfields, being an ideal natural environment for this type of training. “Training in actual mountain terrain gives climbers close exposure to snow and high-altitude conditions, which helps build their confidence, technical competence and decision-making ability in extreme environments,” he stated.

Advertisement

Stressing the importance of the initiative, Negi added that major Himalayan expeditions require a tremendous investment of time, effort and financial resources. “Therefore, proper pre-expedition training is extremely important to ensure the success and safety of such missions.”

With a history of successfully preparing teams for challenging Himalayan expeditions, the ABVIMAS continues to play a vital role in capacity-building and promoting safe adventure practices, supporting the defence forces in their challenging pursuits.