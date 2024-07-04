Rs 18 cr being spent on projects in Bhattiyat panchayats: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 3

Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, today said that Rs 18.69 crore was being spent on development projects under MGNREGA in 20 gram panchayats of the Bhattiyat development block. He chaired a meeting on ongoing development projects in various gram panchayats at Chowari.

Pathania said that the representatives of panchayati raj (PR) institutions should prioritise development projects in their areas and ensure their completion within the minimum time frame so that local residents could benefit from them timely. He urged them to give utmost priority to MGNREGA-related development projects and provide maximum employment opportunities to local workers.

The Speaker assured the panchayati raj representatives that there would be no shortage of funds for development projects and encouraged them to work with dedication and integrity to meet public expectations and needs. Besides, he suggested reallocation of funds to other areas from long-pending projects that could not be started.

He called for excellent coordination among all departments’ officers to accelerate development work in rural areas. He said that individuals associated with the panchayati raj system work above party politics and it was through them that the benefits of government schemes reach common people.

Chowari SDM Paras Aggarwal, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Harsh Puri; Executive Engineer, Electricity Department, Pankaj Rathore; Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Rakesh Thakur; along with the heads, deputy heads and the secretaries of various gram panchayats attended the meeting.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania #MGNREGA