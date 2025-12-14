DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 18 injured in accident

18 injured in accident

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:31 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
At least 18 Nepalese nationals sustained injuries after a Tempo Traveller (HP-01-AA-7737) overturned on National Highway-5 near Kingal in Shimla district on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn on the highway. Several passengers suffered injuries in the mishap.

A police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The injured were initially taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kumarsain, for medical treatment. Of the injured, nine were later referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex, Khaneri, where they are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.

