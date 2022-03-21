Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 20

A total of 18 new cases were recorded in the state today. However, no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases in the state today were 290 with 18 new Covid cases being reported today. With this, the total number of positive cases has risen to 2,84,338. The fatality figure remained at 4,113.

The highest number of five cases was recorded in Kangra, four each in Chamba and Shimla, three in Kinnaur and one each in Mandi and Bilaspur.