18 teams likely for Asian rafting c'ship

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 3

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa said the district will be hosting the four-day Asian Rafting Championship from September 24. Over 18 teams from various countries are set to participate in the event.

While addressing a review meeting for the preparation of the event, the DC said the teams would cover a distance of over 10 kilometres in the running waters of the Beas. He said the starting point of the event would be the banks of the river near the Nadaun town while the finishing point would be near Chamba Pattan village in Kangra district.

A national-level rafting championship, organised on the same stretch of the river, was won by teams of BSF and Indian Army in October 2021.

The DC visited the site of the event and talked about the preparations being done. He asked the members of the Indian Rafting Association (IRA) to intimate the administration about the number of teams and players participating in the event so that sufficient arrangements could be done for their boarding and lodging.

Shaukat Pal Singh, president of the association, said many international teams, including those from Iran, Iraq, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, had already registered for the event. He said local teams would also be given the opportunity to participate in the championship. Shaukat said the event would be held under two categories — international and domestic — to encourage and attract local youth towards rafting.

