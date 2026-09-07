18 yrs on, work on next phase of Solan’s sewerage connectivity plan set to begin

Eighteen years after the first phase of a sewage disposal scheme was laid in Solan, the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) has initiated work on its second phase. The development will bring much-needed relief to city residents, as nearly 60 per cent of the city is yet to be connected.

Elaborating upon the initiative, Sanjeev Soni, Superintending Engineer, JSD Solan, said a sum of Rs 5 crore has been approved by the Urban Development Department for providing a sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dadhol, lying in the precincts of Solan where the department has its own land.

Advertisement

Solan city has been divided into four zones, and this scheme will help provide sewerage connectivity to densely populated areas like Chambaghat and Ganj Bazar. Once completed, nearly half of the city will be connected, as a part of it was connected in 2008. No work was executed to fetch funds and provide sewerage connectivity to the remaining city for years.

Advertisement

In the absence of sewerage connectivity, residents from areas like ward number six as well as three have been found openly discharging sewage waste into the drain, causing stench and dirt in the area. Two erring residents were imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 each from ward number three for this laxity when a team of officials from the Municipal Corporation (MC) were examining some developmental works in the said ward.

Pertinently, residents of Solan city have continued to await sewerage connections, as nearly half of the area falling under the Solan Municipal Corporation lacks the basic amenity. Though a few crore rupees were set aside in 1994 and 2008 and a scheme was commissioned after the town was divided into five zones, only Zone B could get the facility. About 1,500 connections were proposed for Zone B comprising the Officers’ Colony, Madhuban Colony, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nala, Tank Road, Lower Bazar and Hospital Road. The scheme was supposed to be extended to other zones, but it failed to get the requisite funds.

Advertisement

After rural areas like Salogra, Kather, Saproon, etc. were merged into the MC in 2020, the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), which is executing the scheme, created another zone.

An ambitious Rs 188 crore scheme was mooted some years ago and funding was sought under the centrally sponsored Nmami Gange project. However, while providing funds for constructing a sewage treatment plant, the Centre refused to pay for laying the piped network. With the state having no funds, the project failed to make any headway.

Efforts to seek funds for the severally affected Housing Board ward, besides parts of the Rabon and Khleen wards, by former councillor and Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura from the Urban Development Department have not borne fruit for the past several years. Since the pipework of an old scheme laid in 1980s when the Housing Board ward was set up has worn away and needed immediate replacement, Kaura has been making efforts to get the funds sanctioned. With a dilly-dallying approach, the civic body has been unable to make much headway in expanding the sewerage network in the city since 2008, despite an exponential increase in its population.