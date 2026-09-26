180 cases of liquor ‘meant for sale in Chandigarh only’ seized in Bilaspur

A State Taxes and Excise Department team seized 180 cases of liquor “meant for sale in Chandigarh only” at the Garamoda barrier on the Punjab border in Bilaspur district on Friday. Harish Chhahte, Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes and Excise, Bilaspur, said that this was second major seizure in the past three days following continuous surveillance and action being taken against liquor smuggling in border areas. Chhahte said that around 12:05 am, a vehicle (HP-82A-4645) was stopped at the barrier and during checking, liquor marked as ‘For sale in Union Territory of Chandigarh only’ being transported to the state was seized. He added that the seized stock included 139 cases of 111 Ace Rum, 11 cases of 999 Powerstar Fine Rum and 30 cases of Royal Stag, totaling 180 cases.

He said that the two individuals travelling in the vehicle could not produce a valid permit or documents for the liquor consignment. Consequently, they were taken into custody and the liquor and the vehicle were impounded. Later, they were handed over to the police. He added that a case was registered at the Swarghat police station under Section 39 of the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act.

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Chhahte said that a team comprising Assistant State Tax and Excise Officer Pankaj Rana, Assistant Commissioner Anurag Garg and Assistant State Tax and Excise Officer Prarit Patial, constable Rohit Kumar, peon Rakesh Kumar and driver Saurav carried out the operation.

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He said that the department was continuously taking action against the smuggling of illicit liquor. He added that vehicle inspection and surveillance systems at border checkpoints were being strengthened.