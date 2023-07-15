Rs 180 cr okayed for relief operations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today approved the advance release of over Rs 180 crore as the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh.

According to an official statement, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah took the decision to release the funds in advance . This would help the state government undertake relief measures for the affected people during the monsoon, it said.

“The Home Minister approved the advance release of the second instalment of the central share of the SDRF, amounting to Rs 180.40 crore for 2023-24, as an interim relief to Himachal,” the statement read.

To support those affected in Himachal, the Central Government had released the first instalment of its share of Rs 180.40 crore to the state from the SDRF on July 10 for relief measures.

To deal with the situation caused due to flashfloods, cloudbursts and landslides, the Central Government has provided all necessary logistics and financial assistance to the state government to meet the situation efficiently, the MHA said in the statement.