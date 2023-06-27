180 pass out from Manali mountaineering institute

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 26

As many as 180 trainees from all over the country today passed out from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) at Manali, completing basic and advance courses in mountaineering.

ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi said the institute had received 187 applications through the newly introduced online application portal. But seven trainees left the courses in between due to unavoidable reasons or medical problems. Cherring Tendup and Pankaj Thakur were adjudged the best trainees in basic and advance mountaineering courses, respectively.

He said participants received training in rock climbing, rappelling, anchoring, jumaring, belaying, sanitation and hygiene, river crossing, climatology, map and navigation, avalanche and snow rescue, glacier crossing, survival techniques, sustainable mountaineering, etc. “Offering them exposure to mountain expedition, the trainees were made to climb a 17,000 feet peak,” he added.

The premiere institute imparted training to more than 6,500 trainees last year and has trained a total of over two lakh adventure enthusiasts till date. Negi said a course would be conducted at the altitude of 14,000 feet in Lahaul and Spiti next month to help boost tourism in remote areas.