180 riders compete in Tour de Sanawar MTB race

The quiet pine forests of the Kasauli Hills echoed with cheers as the seventh edition of the Tour de Sanawar MTB XCO concluded on November 1. Hosted by Lawrence School, Sanawar, the premier Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) race attracted a record 180 student athletes and open-category competitors, who took on one of northern India’s most challenging natural cycling circuits.

The championship was jointly organised by Lawrence School, Sanawar, and The Old Sanawarian Society. It was supported by title partner Hero Cycles, powered by Hartex, community and outdoors partner Radkaat, and associate sponsor Gopal Sweets. Major Sanjeev Sharma (OS) played a key role in its operational management.

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The challenging 3-to-6-km course wound through the Som Datt Sports Complex and the school’s forested perimeters. Riders had to negotiate a vertical ascent of 90 to 200 metres per lap, tackling sharp hairpin bends, steep forest climbs and fast downhill single-track sections. Comprehensive safety arrangements and technical supervision were ensured in coordination with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (HPSDRF) and Enfield India.

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Teams from across the country, including The Lawrence School, Lovedale (Ooty); Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh; Auckland House School, Shimla; Stokes Memorial School, Shimla; ATS Valley School, Mohali; and a 72-member team from Sanawar, competed in various categories. Justice Rajive Bhalla (retd), an alumnus of Sanawar, attended the event as the chief guest. Vikas Kohli, president-elect of The Old Sanawarian Society, was also present.

Urmi Bhatt of Lawrence School, Sanawar, secured first position in the Junior Girls category, while Aadira of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, topped the Senior Girls category. Surbhi, Ayam and Ashwin emerged winners in the Open Women, Amateur Under-16 and Open categories, respectively.