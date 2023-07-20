Rs 186-cr loss due to rain in Hamirpur: DC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, July 19

The recent heavy rainfall caused a loss of around Rs 186 crore in the district. The maximum loss was caused to the property of the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV), said Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa after visiting flood-affected areas here today.

The loss to the JSV property was estimated to be over Rs 59 crore, followed by the Public Works Department (Rs 57.96 crore), Rural Development Department (Rs 49 crore) and Departments of Health and Urban Local Bodies (Rs 4 crore each).

The DC visited the flood-affected areas in Sujanpur subdivision. Palahi, Beed-Bagehra, Kheri, Bajahar and Sachuhi villages situated on the banks of Beas were the most affected.

Sujanpur SDM Rakesh Sharma and Tehsildar Ashok Pathania accompanied the Deputy Commissioner.

#Hamirpur