186 new roads approved for Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai: Rohit Thakur

Education Minister Rohit Thakur, on Saturday said around 186 new roads had been approved for the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) in Shimla district, with work under way to connect every village with road facilities.

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“A total of 215.756 kilometers of roads have been approved in the constituency, including 87.660 kilometers in Jubbal, 84.196 kilometers in Kotkhai, and 43.900 kilometers in Tikkar,” he said.

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The minister was addressing residents after laying the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Rs 2.5-crore Kharapathar-Madhan link road in Gram Panchayat Parali during his one-day visit to the area.

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Thakur also inaugurated the Kharapathar-Scheduled Caste-dominated settlement Pachada link road, constructed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. He said five different roads had so far been approved in Parali.

He also inaugurated the Mandhol-Scheduled Caste-dominated settlement link road, constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Gram Panchayat Mandhol. He said construction work was underway on 10 different roads in Mandhol and Gram Panchayat Sari at a cost of approximately Rs 8 crore.

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Thakur further said work on upgrading the important Kharapathar-Patsari road was progressing at a war footing at a cost of about Rs 17 crore, with around 90 per cent of the work completed.

He said construction of the Teacher Training Institute (SIEMAT) was underway at Dakad in Jubbal at a cost of approximately Rs 20 crore.

“This is an important institution where teachers from the state and across the country will be trained. This will strengthen the educational infrastructure and further improve the quality of education,” he said.