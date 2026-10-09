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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 19 Chamba panchayats honoured for TB-free status

19 Chamba panchayats honoured for TB-free status

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Chamba, Updated At : 02:47 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal on Thursday launched the district-level ‘Josh Abhiyan’ under the TB-Free India campaign, calling for stronger community participation to eliminate tuberculosis from Chamba.

At a programme held at the conference hall of the Chief Medical Officer’s office, Repaswal honoured the heads of 19 gram panchayats that have been declared TB-free for their efforts towards tuberculosis eradication.

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Repaswal said gram panchayats and elected representatives had a crucial role in achieving the targets of a TB-free India, Himachal Pradesh and Chamba. Congratulating the panchayats, he said their efforts could serve as an inspiration for others and urged them to sustain the momentum and achieve better results in the coming phases.

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He said TB was no longer an incurable disease and free treatment was available to patients. With timely diagnosis and regular treatment for the prescribed duration, patients could make a complete recovery. He urged panchayat representatives to identify suspected cases in their respective areas and motivate people to undergo testing and seek treatment without hesitation.

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